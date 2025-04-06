Tracking a dry & sunny Sunday

TODAY: We'll have mostly clear skies across the state for the first half of the day, with some clouds moving in this afternoon and evening. Temperatures make a rebound with afternoon highs topping off just a few degrees below average in the mid 50s for Colorado Springs and 60s in Pueblo and across the Plains. It'll be breezy with northerly winds blowing around 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: We'll see mid to high 60s in most lower lying areas along I-25, with the chance for some low 70s across the Eastern Plains.

EXTENDED: We stay mostly dry and sunny for the foreseeable future with 70s making their way into the forecast for Colorado Springs Tuesday, and afternoon highs close to 80 in Pueblo come Wednesday. Fire danger will become a widespread concern midweek as winds ramp up. By Friday, temperatures climb to near 80s in Colorado Springs and possibly mid 80s for Pueblo as a vast ridge of high pressure builds across Colorado.