WEATHER ALERT: Slick start Saturday

TODAY: Roads will be slick, especially in the AM hours! Even if you didn't get a TON of snow in your area last night, lows were in the 20s causing roads to freeze over. Snow showers continue for the morning and afternoon, with heavier snowfall possible south of Pueblo. We dry out in most areas by the evening with just a few isolated showers possible across the mountains. Afternoon highs top off in the 40s for Colorado Springs, Pueblo and the Eastern Plains.

TOMORROW: Expect dry conditions and mostly sunny skies as temperatures rebound to the 50s and 60s along and east of I-25.

EXTENDED: Temperatures continue to warm up with afternoon highs in the 70s and even some low 80s by Wednesday. A nice stretch of clear skies and dry conditions is on the horizon! Although, that does mean fire danger will likely make its way back into the forecast. We'll keep you updated on any warnings that get prompted.