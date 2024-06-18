Cooler Temperatures; Showers Thursday

TUESDAY AFTERNOON/NIGHT: We have cooler temperatures than anticipated today with highs this afternoon possibly getting into the mid 70s for Colorado Springs and near 80° for Pueblo. The radar shows no rain in the area and that will be the case until Wednesday afternoon with a slight chance for an afternoon shower. Tonight we will see cooler overnight lows in the low-to-mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with an increase in clouds in the afternoon with a few scattered showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm. High temperatures Wednesday afternoon are expected to be cooler and actually below normal with Colorado Springs and El Paso County at 70° and Pueblo, Pueblo County and out into the Eastern Plains in the mid-to-upper 70s. These highs are a good 8 to 10 degrees below normal.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours then an increase in clouds and a better chance for an afternoon and evening showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. These showers may linger into the evening hours. Thursday's afternoon showers are probably the best chance for rain over the next week. High on Thursday of 83° for Colorado Springs and near 90° for Pueblo and the eastern plains.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Friday expect partly cloudy skies and a chance for an afternoon shower and possibly a thunderstorm. Highs on Friday will be mid 80s for Colorado Springs and low 90s for Pueblo. The weekend is looking pretty good with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and a slight chance for a light, passing afternoon shower each day. Highs for Saturday and Sunday will be near 90° for El Paso County areas and mid-90s are expected for Pueblo County and into the eastern plains.