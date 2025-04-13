Cooler temps & scattered PM showers Sunday

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy at times. Winds 20-30 MPH with a chance for a few scattered showers in the afternoon/evening and cooler highs in the mid 70s for Colorado Springs and low 80s for Pueblo and the Plains. Overnight lows return to the 30s in lower lying areas.

TOMORROW: It'll be partly cloudy with cooler highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s to start your work week. The chance for a few showers in the afternoon and evening continues.

EXTENDED: We rebound to highs in the low to mid 70s for Tuesday. By Wednesday, expect partly cloudy skies with the chance for a shower and highs warming up to the mid to upper 70s.