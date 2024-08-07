Cold Front Tonight

Rest of Today: Increasing clouds and gusty winds this afternoon ahead of an incoming cold front arriving overnight. The leading edge of this front will trigger showers and storms this evening with the primary concern being locally heavy rain producing ponding on the roads and the potential for Flash Flooding.

Tonight: Cloudy and rain-cooled with temps in the 60's and 70's for the evening. Scattered showers and storms linger into the midnight time-frame for some. Overnight lows will bottom out in the 50's and 60's

Thursday: Period of clouds, cooler temps in the 50's and 60's for local mountain cities and 60's and 70's along and east of I-25. A few

Extended: Cooler than average temps in the 60's and 70's with afternoon showers and storms. A slight warming-trend returns for the weekend with closer to average temps.