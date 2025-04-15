Active Weather Late Week

A disturbance moving will move across the Continental Divide late week bringing rain and snow showers to the region Friday afternoon and lasting, likely, through Saturday afternoon. As of now, rain looks to transition to snow after 8pm Friday for portions of the I-25 corridor.

TONIGHT: Skies gradually clearing with overnight lows in the 30's to low 40's with calm winds.

TOMORROW: Beautiful and sunny with highs soaring above average in the 60's to low70's for the Pikes Peak region and low 80's from Pueblo to the Eastern Plains.

EXTENDED: Partly sunny Thursday with gusty winds and blowing dust and highs still in the 70's. Friday brings cloudy skies and a chance for showers and storms by the afternoon with cooler highs in the 50's before a transition to slushy, snow showers possible by Friday night.