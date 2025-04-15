Red Flag Warning issued April 15 at 2:24PM MDT until April 16 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR

FIRE WEATHER ZONES 222, 224, 228, 229, AND 230…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Wednesday. A Fire Weather Watch has

also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low

relative humidity is in effect from Thursday morning through

Thursday evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 222, 224, 228, 229 and 230.

* WINDS…For the Red Flag Warning Wednesday, southwest 15 to 25

mph with gusts up to 45 mph. For the Fire Weather Watch

Thursday, southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…5 to 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…Extreme fire danger is expected. Fires will

uncontrollably spread and be very destructive.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.