Red Flag Warning issued April 15 at 2:24PM MDT until April 16 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 222, 224, 228, 229, AND 230…
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Wednesday. A Fire Weather Watch has
also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low
relative humidity is in effect from Thursday morning through
Thursday evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 222, 224, 228, 229 and 230.
* WINDS…For the Red Flag Warning Wednesday, southwest 15 to 25
mph with gusts up to 45 mph. For the Fire Weather Watch
Thursday, southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…5 to 10 percent.
* IMPACTS…Extreme fire danger is expected. Fires will
uncontrollably spread and be very destructive.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.