One road reopens, two will close in next phase of flood damage repair in eastern El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) — Officials plan to reopen a segment of JD Johnson Road on Wednesday, for the first time since closing it because of flood damage in June 2023.

On the same day, Garrett Road — just around the corner from JD Johnson — will close for two months because of similar work.

And that's not all: Next week, a part of Ellicott Highway — several miles northeast — will close for six weeks for repairs there.

JD Johnson and Garrett roads were affected by flooding in Black Squirrel Creek; Ellicott Highway was damaged by flooding in Brackett Creek.

Crews have built a low-water crossing to replace the section of JD Johnson that washed out, and will build a smaller version on Garrett; the crossings are designed to allow low drainage levels to flow under those roads but will be closed to traffic during high-water periods.

"We would have done Garrett together with JD Johnson," said Veronica Cid, a senior engineer for the county. "But because the two roads are next to each other, we shouldn't close two roads. We use one or the other as a detour."

Workers will install a 48-inch culvert under Ellicott Highway to convey future drainage from Brackett Creek, and all three creek crossings on the affected roads will be paved with concrete for increased stability.

The county is spending $8 million — mostly from federal funds — to make repairs, and should finish the work this summer.

Crews also are widening and stabilizing the creek channels to better contain high-velocity flows.

Officials hope that the new infrastructure better prepare them for the next once-in-a-century flood.