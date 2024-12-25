Active Weather for the Second Half of the Holiday Week

Merry Christmas Southern Colorado! Hope you had a day filled with joy and surrounded by loved ones!

Late this evening and into the early hours of Christmas night there is a chance for snow in the High Country region and a chance for rain/snow along the I-25 corridor. This will be a quick moving system as we are expected to dry out around midnight. The High Country can see several inches of snow while the higher elevations of the Pikes Peak Region could expect between 1 to 2 inches of snow while lower elevations could see a dusting. This event is not expected to cause any impacts.

After we dry out we will have lows in the 20s to low 30s along the I-25 corridor and for the Eastern Plains. The High Country Region will have low in the single digits, teens, and 20s.

Thursday will start out dry for Southern Colorado then as we head into the afternoon the High Country Region will start to experience snow. That snow will move east an can reach the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains by Thursday night. However we are expected to see more rain showers than snow showers. Our highs tomorrow will be in the 40s to low 50s across Southern Colorado. Some hometowns in the High Country region will have some highs in the 20s to 30s.

Majority of us are expected to finish out our work week dry, however snow chances remain for the High Country Region. We will have highs remaining in the 40s to low 50s for Southern Colorado. The high Country will have some hometowns will have highs in the 20s.

As we head into your post Holiday weekend temperatures will increase into the 50s for majority of Southern Colorado with the High Country having highs in the 30s to 40s. Our skies will be dry with sunshine.

To finish out the weekend temperatures will continue to increase into the 50s to 60s with sunshine.

For the final Monday of the year temperatures will decrease back into the 50s for Southern Colorado. It will be breezy as well with gust up to 35 mph.

New Years Eve temperatures will continue to fall into the 30s to 40s across Southern Colorado. Our skies will remain dry and sunny. If you have any plans to go out make sure to bundle up as we will have lows in the teens to 20s.

The start of 2025 will be a chilly one with highs remaining in the 30s to 40s across the region. The good news is it looking to be dry!