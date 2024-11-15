Beautiful weekend ahead with snow returning by start of work week

Tonight we will have lows in the 20s to 30s along the I-25 corridor and the for the Eastern Plains. The high country region will see lows in the teens to 20s. As we head into the late night hours it will get breezy in the mountains with gust up to 50 mph possible. We will have clear skies.

This weekend will be great but Saturday will be your weekends best since we will have warmer temperatures. We will have highs in the 50s for the most of us, some home towns in the high country region will see highs in the 40s and 30s. The mountains does have slight chance for an isolated shower. The rest of us will be dry with breeze. Our skies will be sunny.

A cold front will make its way through the area Sunday allowing for slightly cooler temperatures and increase in clouds. We will have 50s and 40s across Southern Colorado.

For the start of your work week some of Southern Colorado will see some active weather. The Plains will a rain/snow mix to start to the day but as temperatures increase the precipitation will change over to mainly rain. The Raton Mesa Region and Sangre de Cristo Mountains, all snow is expected Monday. The active weather is expected to come to an end late Monday. The rest of us will have dry start to the work week with highs in the 40s to 50s across Southern Colorado.

Tuesday we will continue with active weather this time across all of Southern Colorado, that includes the Springs and Pueblo, there is a chance for snow showers Tuesday. The snow will come to an end late Tuesday, this will not be a multi day event as have just experienced. Highs will be in the 30s to 40s across the Region.

For the second half of the work week we will remain dry with sunny skies. We will have highs slowly increase each day as well. Well go from the 40s and 50s Wednesday to highs in the 50s Thursday to highs in the 50s to low 60s by Friday.