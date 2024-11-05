More Snow Tonight & Tomorrow

TODAY: WEATHER ALERT DAY…Partly cloudy to start then increasing clouds the second half of the day. Snow WILL be possible in the evening to overnight hours. This winter storm is stronger than Monday's storm system and is capable of producing a couple to few inches of snow, even in Colorado Springs with higher amounts for higher elevations and Teller County. Expect a high near 50° in the afternoon for Colorado Springs and mid 50s for Pueblo before the cold front passes later this morning into the afternoon, then dropping temperatures.

WEDNESDAY: Snow showers possible through the day. Another inch or so of snow is possible. Temperatures will be in the mid 30s for Colorado Springs and upper 30s for Pueblo.

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy skies with more snow showers possible through the day. Highs in the mid 30s for Colorado Springs and upper 30s for Pueblo.