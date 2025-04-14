Warming Trend Returns This Week

Rest of Today: Beautiful and seasonal with high temps in the mid-upper 50's

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and calm week ahead with overnight lows in the 30's

TUESDAY: Morning sunshine gives way to some clouds through the afternoon with high temps jumping 10 degrees warmer than Monday. 68° Colorado Springs, 73° in Pueblo.

EXTENDED: Calm and sunny Wednesday with highs in the 70's. Partly sunny Thursday with gusty winds and blowing dust and highs still in the 70's. Friday brings cloudy skies and a chance for showers and storms by the afternoon with cooler highs in the 50's