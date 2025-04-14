Skip to Content
Video

Warming Trend Returns This Week

KRDO
By
Published 2:39 PM

Rest of Today: Beautiful and seasonal with high temps in the mid-upper 50's

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and calm week ahead with overnight lows in the 30's

TUESDAY: Morning sunshine gives way to some clouds through the afternoon with high temps jumping 10 degrees warmer than Monday. 68° Colorado Springs, 73° in Pueblo.

EXTENDED: Calm and sunny Wednesday with highs in the 70's. Partly sunny Thursday with gusty winds and blowing dust and highs still in the 70's. Friday brings cloudy skies and a chance for showers and storms by the afternoon with cooler highs in the 50's

Article Topic Follows: Video

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content