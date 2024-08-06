Another Round of Evening Storms

Rest of Today: Clouds increasing across I-25 after 3pm due to incoming showers and storms. Storms today will be very slow-moving. Due to this, some heavy ponding on area roads is possible through the afternoon commute.

Tonight: Showers and storms linger through the evening hours. Some storms could be strong to severe with up to 1.00" hail possible and 60+ mph gusts.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds with warm temps in the 80's to low 90's. Isolated storms possible after 3pm. Winds will be increasing through the afternoon and evening due to an incoming cold front that keeps showers and storms in the forecast through Wednesday night.

Extended: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and scattered thunderstorms on Thursday. Cooler highs in the low 80s for Colorado Springs and mid 80s for Pueblo.