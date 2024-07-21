Unseasonably Cool and Wet Sunday

Some of our hometowns will start off wet with a chance for morning showers, including here in Colorado Springs. Rain chances will stick around as we head into the afternoon and early evening. Today will be unseasonably cool with majority of us in the 70s, some eastern hometowns will have highs hovering around 80.

We will dry out as we head into the night. Our skies will become mostly cloudy with lows in the 50s for majority of Southern Colorado with a couple of lows in the upper 40s.

We will remain cool for the start of your work week. We will have temperatures in the 70s to low 80s across the region with afternoon rain chances still in our forecast.

Temperatures will increase for Tuesday with highs mainly in the 80s for Southern Colorado with afternoon rain chances still in the forecast.

Highs will increase for the 80s to 90s for Wednesday well they will remain for the second half of the work week. We will start to see lower chances for showers but they are still in our forecast, some hometowns will start to dry out as we get to the second half of the work week.