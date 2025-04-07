Police: No threat to public after military explosives found in Colorado Springs home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says they don't believe there's a threat to the public after discovering military explosives in a southeast Colorado Springs home.

According to CSPD, on April 6 at around 6:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home in the 4700 block of Morning Mist Drive just near the Colorado Springs Airport for reports of a found explosive.

When they arrived, officers located what appeared to be military explosives.

Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) detectives were called to the scene, and found that the device looked like a "real Claymore mine," CSPD said.

Investigators found that the device didn't contain any explosive material and was possibly used as a training device, the department said. CSPD does not believe there is any threat to the public.

The device was removed from the home and secured by detectives as the investigation continues.

Authorities ask that if you locate a suspicious device and/or a suspected explosive device, do not pick it up or touch it. Stay away from the device and contact your local law enforcement immediately.