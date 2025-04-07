Bill protecting abortion care clears House, heads to Polis

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - A bill aimed at protecting abortion access cleared the Colorado House of Representatives on Sunday and will now make its way to the Governor's desk.

SB25-183 would make into law a voter approved amendment from last year's election, repealing the state's constitutional amendment that prohibits use of public funds to pay for abortions. In particular, starting in January 2026, the bill would ensure that state employee health insurance plans cover abortion care.

State Democratic lawmakers celebrated the passage, with Representative Lorena Garcia, D-Unincorporated Adams County, sponsor of SB25-183, saying, “Colorado voters have spoken – abortion must remain safe, legal and protected. Despite the Trump administration’s efforts to dismantle abortion access or restrict funding altogether, Coloradans believe it’s your constitutional right to access the reproductive health care you need."

In the 2024 general election, 61% of voters voted for Amendment 79, which adds the right to have an abortion to Colorado's constitution, according to The Associated Press.

However, Colorado House Republicans claim that the Democratic House Majority shut down debate on the controversial bill by limiting or prohibiting discussion time.

House Minority Leader Rose Pugliese said in a statement: “Coloradans deserve better than rushed debate and silenced voices. Pushing policies while shutting down the voices of those who are raising valid concerns about the direction of our state is not why we are here."

The bill will now make its way to Governor Jared Polis' desk, where officials expect that he will sign it into law.