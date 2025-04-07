Biker group works to protect, empower children during child abuse awareness month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pikes Peak chapter of Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA) is celebrating 16 years of helping children in Southern Colorado. The group is a strong advocate of Child Abuse Awareness Month, recognized in the U.S. every April.

After a strict training process, BACA members ride as a group to the home of a child who has suffered abuse. They give the child a matching leather jacket and bring them on a ride along, welcoming the child into the BACA family.

The group will also stay by the home if they feel the abuser could still be a threat and will show up to the court date to help the child feel confident while testifying against their abuser.

BACA is an international organization going on 30 years. The Pikes Peak riders are celebrating their chapter anniversary Saturday, April 12 at Murray Street Darts in Colorado Springs at 6 p.m. Anyone is welcome.

BACA's Helpline to request support is 1-800-230-4852. It has to be requested by a legal guardian.