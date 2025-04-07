El Paso authorities seek public input to update hazard mitigation plan

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — The Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management (PPROEM) is starting the process of updating its hazardous mitigation plan to prepare for, and recover from, disasters such as floods and wildfires.

The PPROEM formed in 2019 to consolidate emergency management functions by the El Paso County and eight municipalities under one umbrella.

The five-year plan will be the second for the PPROEM; the first was completed in 2020 and the updated plan becomes effective next year if approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Meredith Nichols, a deputy PPROEM deputy director, said that the plan accomplishes two objectives: To agree on projects that will prevent or minimize damage from disasters; and to qualify for funding to pay for mitigation efforts and damage repair after disasters.

The PPROEM monitors disaster impacts to buildings, infrastructure and critical facilities.

"So, we are looking to see if there's any risks that we've seen from 2020 to 2025 that have increased," she explained. "You know, wildfire risk is increasing everywhere. So, we look at that flooding risk, but also looking at some cyber-security risk, as well. And so, all of those natural- and human-caused hazards and threats are identified. And we rank them as priorities, or most likely to happen in our region."

Just last week, KRDO 13's The Road Warrior reported on three projects in the eastern part of the county to repair extensive damage from flooding in June 2023.

Those projects qualified for for $6.5 million in funding from the National Resource Conservation Services Grant; the county was required to provide $1.9 million from its emergency reserve fund.

The anticipation of such an allocation is why county commissioners in 2017 began putting more money into the fund during better economic times.

Finally, the PPROEM is seeking public feedback in formulating the updated plan; citizens can fill out an online survey and attend a series of virtual and in-person meetings starting this month.

For more information, visit: https://pproem.com/HMPUpdate.