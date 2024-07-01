Another Round of Wet Weather Possible for the Start of July

We do have a couple of flood advisory in effect at the Arkansas River near Avondale affecting Pueblo County and at La Junta affecting Otero County until further notice. If you see any water remember turn around don't drown.

Today we will temperatures will continue to slightly increase. We will see highs in the upper 80s to low 90s along the I-25 corridor and see temperatures in the 90s to 100s in the eastern plains. As we head into the afternoon we will see another chance for afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms in Southern Colorado.

Tonight we will dry out and our skies will become partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s along the I-25 corridor and 60s in the plains.

Tuesday we will temperatures in the upper 80s to 90s across Southern Colorado, our plains get a break from the triple digit heat. We will have rain chances in the afternoon however the showers and t-storms are scattered and not everyone will see wet weather.

We continue with rain chances for Wednesday and dry out by the holiday however we start to experience drier air and therefore we start to see an increase for fire danger. On Independence day we do have the possibility of critical fire weather due to our weather conditions for Southern Colorado. We will continue to track that for you here at KRDO13.

Temperature wise we will keep highs at around seasonal or slightly above Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures dropping to slightly below seasonal by Friday.

The rest of your Holiday weekend is looking dry with highs in the 80s to 90s across Southern Colorado