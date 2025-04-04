Weather Alert: Snow Storm Warnings for the Southern Portions of I-25

We have a Winter Storm Warning in effect for the Southern Portions of the I-25 corridor that starts at 6PM this evening and last until 3PM Saturday due to heavy snow breezy conditions. Eastern Las Animas has a Winter Weather Advisory in effect starting 6PM this evening and lasting until 3PM Saturday due to moderate snow and windy conditions.

We can experience snow across all of Southern Colorado Tonight. We will have lows in the 20s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the single digits to teens.

We will continue with the snow as we start our Saturday but as the day continues on snow will start to decrease and we will be dry by the afternoon to evening time. The High Country can have some lingering isolated snow and they can dry out by the night times. Highs tomorrow will be in the 40s to 50s across Southern Colorado with a few hometowns in the High Country having highs in upper 20s to 30s.

We will finish out the weekend dry. We will have highs in the 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains while the High Country will have highs in the 30s to 50s.

Temperatures will increase into the 60s to 70s for the start of the work week for hometowns along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will highs ranging from the 40s to 50s. We will have sunny skies.

Temperatures will continue to rise Tuesday into the 70s to 80s across Southern Colorado. They will remain in the 70s to 80s for the remainder of the work week. We will continue to have sunny skies well.