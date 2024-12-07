Sunday Will Be a Mild Day, But Wintry Weather Makes a Comeback Monday

With loads of sunshine and high temperatures in the lower 60s, it's tough to remember that it's December here in Southeast Colorado. Typical weather for this time of year features daytime temperatures in the mid 40s and a bout of snow is expected. That's what Nature brings to us on Monday as a strengthening Polar storm system heads our way.

After a mild and sunny Sunday, the winds will shift to the north, sending an Arctic surge our way. A brief surge of snowfall starts around midday with about a trace to an inch of wet snow for Colorado Springs, Pueblo and Canon City. It won't be much to interfere with the morning commute, but the cold will sting if you don't bundle up for the day. Afternoon high temperatures will struggle to reach 40 degrees.

By Monday night skies will clear with overnight lows in the teens, then sunshine returns for Tuesday, but it will be a cold day with temperatures barely above freezing.

Expect a return to milder and drier weather for the rest of the week with daytime high temperatures in the 50s.