A large crowd gathered in front of Colorado Springs City Hall for the ‘Hands Off!’ protest against Trump Admin.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- What looked like thousands gathered in front of Colorado Springs City Hall to take part in the 'Hands Off!' protest. According to organizers, there were over 1,400 protests in all 50 states. In Colorado, protests happened in Pueblo, Denver, Manitou Springs, and more.

Although this was a huge crowd, the Colorado Springs Police Department said it was a peaceful event.

But that wasn't the case last week when Steve Bannon was in Colorado Springs for the Colorado GOP’s Golden Gala, which was held at Phil Long Music Hall. That crowd was a lot smaller, but there was more chaos.

During today's rally our crew saw organizers in vests, they were monitoring and making sure that people stayed on the sidewalk and not interfere with traffic. But not an increased police presence, another contrast from the Bannon protests.

Protester Luz Gonzales was surprised to see how the protest turned out.

"Colorado Springs is in the fight...We're not gonna sit idly by as the administration, you know, just takes apart the underpinnings of our democracy and our country, of our constitution," said Gonzales.

Kevin, a counter-protester he showed up because he supports President Trump and Elon Musk. Kevin said he feels there should be more civil conversations among both sides.

"Let's have a conversation. You know, you know, you can yell and scream at me all you want, but you're not getting nowhere because we're really not understanding what's going on," said Kevin.

Gonzalez echoed that sentiment, "If you voted for Trump this [election] or last [election], or if you voted for [Jeff] Crank, there is space for you here. We will listen. We will respect you."

However, some counter-protestors said they didn't feel that respect from everyone in the crowd. Tommy, a Trump supporter and counter-protester, said people were spitting on him and his dog and calling him foul names.

"I will always be a Trumper and I support Elon and every thing that he's doing. He is exposing all the corruption that all of our tax money has been going towards and not America, but everywhere else but America," said Tommy, counter-protester.

"I can't have what I want, which is not to have an administration that is destroying our constitution and democracy are the things that protect our democracy, but we can't have that," said Gonzales.

The Colorado Springs Police Department told KRDO13 they didn't have extra officers near the protest, and no arrests were made.