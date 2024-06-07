Stormy Weekend

The concern for this forecast is the potential for thunderstorms this weekend, with some becoming severe. this afternoon the potential for severe thunderstorms should be confined to southeastern Colorado. Saturday the potential severe thunderstorms will shift east over the I-25 corridor and eastern plains. The potential hazards will be hail possibly greater than 1", high wind gusts over 60mph, and lightning. We also want everyone to be alert for the potential for flooding, especially if you live in a flood-prone area. With moderate to heavy rain possible Friday afternoon and evening, then a better chance for moderate to heavy rain on Saturday, then more Thunderstorms expected Sunday, possibly into Monday, the risk of flooding is a concern. We have already seen flood advisories and flood warnings issued for portions of Pueblo County this afternoon, the risk of flooding is moderate to high.

Very warm temperatures this afternoon with Colorado Springs in the low to mid 90s and Pueblo near 100 degrees. We will see a cooler day Saturday, but still well above normal. A big cool-down will come Sunday with Colorado Springs dipping below normal to the low to mid 70s and Pueblo in the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures will be near-normal Monday then warm up again into the 80s and 90s by the middle of next week.