Local preschoolers give back to underserved children in the community

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Local preschoolers are proving you don't need to be a grown-up to make a big difference for others.

Preschoolers at the Primrose School of North Colorado Springs kicked off the summer by giving back to underserved children in their community.

This year, the kiddos raised $850 for their annual fundraising event.

The effort is all part of what Primrose Schools calls its 'Balanced Learning Curriculum," where the students engage with their community through give-back curriculum. Primrose said teaching the value of giving, sharing, and caring is a cornerstone of early education.

The fundraising locally was part of Primrose School's nationwide 'Spring Fling Initiative,' which makes sure underserved students don't go unnoticed.