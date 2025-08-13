Third annual Burgers and Bags event in support of Pikes Peak United Way

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Gathering for cornhole, while feasting on In-N-Out burgers? Sounds like a great time.

For the third year running, that was the formula for a huge fundraising success, benefiting the Pikes Peak United Way. Once again, the host for this year's event was Bank of Colorado.

“Supporting Pikes Peak United Way is investing in our community,” said Dan Nordberg, market president

for Bank of Colorado. “The Burgers and Bags fundraiser allows us to bring together philanthropy, good-natured competition, and delicious food, all while giving back to a great cause.”

For more than a hundred years now, Pikes Peak United Way has served the region through a variety of valuable programs, providing families everything from emergency food and shelter, to youth mentoring.

The President and CEO of Pikes Peak United Way says the annual event is a great way to bring the community together.

"You see businesses coming together...elected officials coming together with Pikes Peak United Way and other nonprofits to make sure that that service can get done in a super fun team environment that's also a little bit competitive."

Last year, the event raised more than 30 thousand dollars to support programs at Pikes Peak United Way.

We currently don't have a total amount raised this year, but we do know the community showed their Absolutely Colorado spirit by showing up in support of the nonprofit.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.