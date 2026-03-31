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Real eggs, or easter eggs?? Find your animal scavenger hunt at local rescue ranch

KRDO
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Updated
today at 6:26 AM
Published 5:39 AM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Gingersnap Rescue Ranch is hosting an Easter scavenger hunt this weekend. Participants will get a sheet with clues leading them to different animals, all with easter eggs hiding in their enclosures!

At a couple of stops along the hunt, there may be a few more eggs than the kids bargained for. Gingersnap owner Eryn Haggard said the warm temperatures have led their ducks and chickens to lay quite a bit more than usual. So pay attention or you might end up putting a few real eggs in your basket!

Haggard said almost all the animals at the ranch are rescues. Visitors are free to roam around and pet most of the animals along the scavenger hunt spots.

Haggard said the ranch will have vendors, outdoor games and the Easter Bunny at the event. The Easter egg hunt is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It's $7 a person and $3 for a feed cup.

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Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

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