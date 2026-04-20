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Strong earthquake hits off Japan’s coast, tsunami warning issued

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today at 2:29 AM
Published 2:42 AM

By Lauren Kent, Yumi Asada, CNN

(CNN) — A three-meter (9.8-foot) tsunami warning has been issued for Japan after a strong 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck off the northeastern coast, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The national meteorological agency issued a three-meter tsunami warning for the Iwate prefecture and parts of Hokkaido and Aomori. In other areas of northeastern Japan, it issued an advisory, estimating a tsunami of up to one meter (3.3 feet).

The US Tsunami Warning System, meanwhile, reported that the magnitude of the earthquake off the east coast of Honshu, Japan, was 7.4. The tsunami threat was issued at 8:52 UTC (4:52 a.m. ET).

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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