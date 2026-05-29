Absolutely Colorado: Michigan resident donates $2,500 in gas cards to Colorado Springs seniors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Michigan resident has donated $2,500 in gas gift cards to Silver Key Senior Services in Colorado Springs. The donation will help the nonprofit continue its transportation program for older adults struggling with rising fuel costs.

Laurie Applebaum, who lives near Detroit, sought a nonprofit that could use a significant amount of gift card money she had. Her search led her to Silver Key Senior Services, which provides transportation and Meals on Wheels programs for older adults in the Colorado Springs area, all the way to Monument and Palmer Lake.

Silver Key Senior Services was experiencing increased challenges due to the cost of gas, which affects its ability to maintain vehicle operations for its programs. Seth Chapin, director of transportation at Key Senior Services, expressed excitement about the donation, stating he "danced a little bit inside" upon hearing the news.

Chapin detailed the services provided by the organization: "Any appointment -- from a doctor's appointment, dentists; maybe they want to go get their hair done every Friday. We can provide that ride," Chapin said.

The donation consisted of gas gift cards, each worth $500, totaling $2,500.

Applebaum had initially faced difficulty finding an organization to accept the donation. She discovered Silver Key after seeing a KRDO13 news story about the organization.

Applebaum confirmed during a phone interview with KRDO13 that she has no ties to Colorado, but wanted to find a way to help. She said Silver Key was an ideal recipient because it allowed her to assist many people with a single donation.

Chapin noted that the donation means the organization "were able to help more people for a longer period of time." He estimated the donation would directly benefit "well more than 100 people."

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