Skip to Content
News

Silver Key senior services hosts expanded two-day senior summit for resources and connection

Silver Key
By
Published 3:58 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Aging well takes center stage this week in Colorado Springs as Silver Key Senior Services expands its annual Senior Summit into a two-day event focused on resources, connection and support for older adults and families.

The Silver Key Summit: An Expo of Elder Services runs May 14 and 15 at Great Wolf Lodge, offering expert speakers, community resources, interactive activities and multi-generational programming designed to help families navigate aging together.

Organizers say day one will focus on healthy aging, education and elder services, while day two will include activities aimed at strengthening connections across generations.

Courtesy Silver Key
Courtesy Silver Key
Courtesy Silver Key

The free event includes complimentary food and parking, along with shuttle transportation from Monument and Colorado Springs locations for those who reserve ahead of time, according to officials.

From Monument (Tri-Lakes Senior Center, 238 Third St., Monument, CO 80132):

  • Departure at 7:30 a.m., returning at 11:00 a.m.
  • Departure at 11:30 a.m., returning at 2:00 p.m.

From Colorado Springs (Murray Campus, 1625 S. Murray Blvd.):

  • Departure at 7:30 a.m., returning at 11:00 a.m.
  • Departure at 11:30 a.m., returning at 2:00 p.m

Silver Key says attendees can also explore its on-site thrift store, with proceeds supporting programs for older adults across the Pikes Peak region.

The Summit runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days. More information is available through Silver Key Senior Services.

“This Summit is about more than information, it’s about people,” said Jason DeaBueno, Silver Key CEO &
President. “It’s where stories are shared across generations, where families find support together, and
where every stage of aging is valued and understood.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Abby Smith

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.