today at 6:31 PM
Published 6:08 PM

Special whiskey memorial bottle raising money for family of fallen Fountain Police Officer

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The First Responder Whiskey Society partnered with the Fountain Police Department to release a memorial bottle for the fallen Fountain Police officer who lost his life in February.

Ofc. Julian Becerra died on February 11, 2023, nine days after being injured while trying to detain three suspects in a high-speed chase.

All of the proceeds from the memorial bottle for Ofc. Becerra will be donated to his family.

This is a small batch of straight bourbon, aged a minimum of three years, then double-aged for a minimum of six months in small charred oak barrels.

To purchase a bottle, click here.

