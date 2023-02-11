Fountain Police officer dies nine days after falling of bridge during high-speed chase

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fountain Police Department says officer Julian Becerra died Saturday night, nine days after he was injured falling off a bridge while trying to detain three suspects out of Pueblo.

On Feb. 2, Becerra fell 40 feet off a bridge on S. Academy, just east of Hartford St. He and others were trying to capture 31-year-old Devon Bobian, 32-year-old Anthony Vallejos, and 28-year-old Danisha Pacheco.

According to investigators, the trio led law enforcement on a lengthy car chase through El Paso County. At one point, FPD said the trio tried an armed carjacking at a parking lot of the Love’s Travel Plaza between Fountain and Security-Widefield.

At some point, while trying to detain the suspects, FPD said Ofc. Becerra fell over the bridge and landed 40 feet below. He was taken via Flight for Life to St. Francis Hospital.

Saturday evening, the FPD released a statement saying:

"It is with extreme sadness that we at the Fountain Police Department notify the public that K-9 Officer Julian Becerra has succumbed to the injuries he suffered during an on-duty incident that occurred on February 2, 2023. We appreciate the public’s outpouring of support over the past week for Officer Becerra, his family and the Fountain Police Department

This is an evolving process, and the family is requesting privacy while they navigate the difficult task of planning for Julian’s final rest. The family has elected to not make any public statements at this time.

If there are any further updates, they will be provided by the Fountain Police Department Public Information Officer.

We appreciate your understanding and respect of our wishes and the wishes of the Becerra family.

Officer Julian Becerra - End of Watch: Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 7:14 PM."

Below are two verified donation sites to help his family during this difficult time:

The Southern Colorado Law enforcement Foundation, this donation site gives 100% of funds received to the family.

The GoFundMe created by Ofc. Becerra's brother-in-law.