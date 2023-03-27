Pueblo Police arrest suspect in December 2022 homicide

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) reported Monday that Austin Aragon, the suspect in a December 2022 shooting homicide, has been arrested.

The PPD said Aragon has been arrested but did not provide details about his arrest or any further information.

On Dec. 2, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of E. 6th Street in Pueblo on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene. An injured woman at the scene was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries

On Dec. 19, 2022, police identified Aragon as a suspect in the shooting.

The Pueblo County Coroner identified the victim of the shooting as 32-year-old Alonzo Valdez.

The PPD released images of Aragon on several occasions and asked the public for help in identifying the person seen in the images. It is unknown at this time if a tip from the public led to Aragon's arrest.