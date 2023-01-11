Pueblo Police ask for help in locating homicide suspect

Skip to Content
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a homicide suspect.

According to the PPD, 25-year-old Austin Aragon has been identified as the suspect in a homicide that occurred on Dec. 2, 2022, in the 1000 block of E. 6th Street.

The PPD said Aragon currently has warrants out for murder in the second degree and criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Austin Aragon, contact Detective Jose Medina at 719-320-6006. If you want to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or at www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

