Warm and windy this afternoon

Published 8:26 AM

Warm and windy... and unsettled weather through the weekend.

TODAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and breezy this afternoon with areas of critical fire weather into the afternoon. Highs today will climb into the 70s and 80s... with winds gusting  up to 50 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered rain showers this evening. Overnight lows dip into the 40s.

EXTENDED: Our next area of low pressure moves in Friday... This will bring mountain snow and rain across the plains through the weekend, Saturday and Sunday. Much cooler this weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s. Some mountain areas along the Continental Divide could see up to a foot of snow. 

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13.

