16-year-old dies two weeks after being shot near Denver high school

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A teen is dead following a shooting near a Denver high school in February.

According to our Denver news partners, 16-year-old Luis Garcia was shot inside his car just north of Denver East High School on Feb. 13. He died two weeks later on March 1 surrounded by family and friends.

The Denver Police Department said two suspects were taken into custody following the shooting. However, 9News reports that neither teen suspect faces charges specifically related to the shooting.

A 17-year-old boy was held for investigation of illegal possession of a handgun and a 16-year-old boy was held for investigation of auto theft and felony eluding. Police told 9News they were not students at East High School.

Luis' older brother, Santos Garcia, told 9News it was like nightmare losing him. He describes Luis as being kind, hardworking, and someone who puts family first.

A GoFundMe was started to help Luis' family during this difficult time. His soccer teammates have sold hundreds of bracelets since the shooting that says "End gun Violence... #11 Luis Garcia" to also raise money for his family.

Police told 9News they're not sure what led up to the deadly shooting.