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Tracking record heat & fire danger

Tracking...
krdo
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Published 3:29 AM

TODAY: Fire danger picks back up for much of Colorado with mostly dry conditions and highs warming to the low to mid 90s for most areas along and east of I-25. Winds shouldn't be too extreme, but even 15-20 MPH gusts will be enough to make a wildfire spread fast considering the hot and dry weather. Be careful!

TOMORROW: We could break some heat records Wednesday with high 90s likely in Colorado Springs and triple digits along the Arkansas River Valley! Expect mostly clear skies.

EXTENDED: Temps briefly drop to the 70s and 80s Thursday, then more 90s Friday and Saturday. Fire danger will likely continue through at least Thursday before much-needed moisture returns by the weekend. We're tracking a higher chance for PM storms Saturday and Sunday (Father's Day).

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Julia Donovan

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