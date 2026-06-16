Pueblo County deputies searching for inmate who walked away from work site

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating an inmate who walked away from a work site this morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, 43-year-old Jimmy Candelaria was working as a jail trustee with a Pueblo County grounds crew on June 16 in the 2600 block of East 4th Street when he left the area.

Deputies said Candelaria is considered a low-risk inmate and is not believed to be dangerous. Authorities say they are actively searching for him.

Candelaria is described as a Hispanic man standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black-and-white striped Pueblo County Sheriff’s inmate uniform.

The sheriff’s office said Candelaria, who is listed as homeless, was serving a sentence for multiple restraining order violations. As a trustee, he had been granted the privilege of working outside the jail in exchange for earning credit toward reducing his sentence. He was scheduled to be released in October.

Anyone who sees Candelaria or knows where he may be is asked to contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250.

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