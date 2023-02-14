Teen injured in shooting near Denver high school

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old boy injured near a Denver high school.

According to 9News, the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday at 17th Avenue and Esplanade, just north of Denver East High School. The victim was taken to a hospital "with a very poor prognosis," according to police.

The Denver Police Department said the teen was in a car when he was shot. Investigators also said there wasn't an indication that he fired any shots.

"It appears that they shot from a car into a car, and we don’t know what led to that. No indication that there was any kind of altercation between the two cars previous to the shooting, so we just don’t know at this point," Denver Police Department Division Chief Joe Montoya told 9News.

Police said two suspects were taken into custody two hours later around 4:30 p.m. after a brief chase.

Classes and activities were canceled Tuesday due to the shooting.