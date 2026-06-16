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Cañon City woman arrested for child abuse

Canon City Police Department
By
Published 8:46 AM

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - Cañon City police say 27-year-old Mallorie Lancaster was arrested in connection with a child abuse investigation involving her own three-month-old infant.

Lancaster turned herself in to the Fremont County Jail after an arrest warrant was issued in connection with the investigation. Lancaster has since been released on a personal recognizance bond.

CCPD says at approximately 1:09 p.m. on May 17, 2026, officers were dispatched to St. Thomas More Hospital in response to an infant transported to the hospital in acute distress. An investigation into the infant's condition established probable cause, leading to an arrest warrant.

The investigation remains active.

Mallorie Lancaster is considered innocent until proven guilty.

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Alexander Brunet

Alex is the Senior Morning Producer for Good Morning Colorado.

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