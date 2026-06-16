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Crime

CSPD arrests 19-year-old and juvenile in armed robbery case

KRDO
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Published 10:57 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested a 19-year-old and a juvenile in connection with a robbery at 2:12 a.m. on June 14 near the 2800 block of E Fountain Boulevard.

Police say they responded to a report of a robbery with a weapon. CSPD says they learned that two suspects entered the business displaying a firearm while demanding money.

The suspects left the scene but were later arrested, according to police.

CSPD says Julian Auldridge, age 19, was charged with Aggravated Robbery. The second suspect, a juvenile male, was also arrested, according to police.

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Article Topic Follows: Crime

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Abby Smith

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