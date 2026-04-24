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Noticias Locales

Choque mortal en la bulevar Academy deja a una familia local en luto

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Published 3:51 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO)--Telemundo Sur Colorado, tiene una actualización sobre el choque que causo el cierre de la Bulevar Academy el miércoles en la tarde. El jueves, aprendimos que un adolescente del Distrito Escolar 11 murió en ese choque automovilístico. 

Y que otros dos adolescentes fueron trasladados a un hospital local. La policía cree que los conductores se pasaron una luz rojo lo cual causo el choque en la intersección de Academy y Lehman.

El viernes, las personas que caminen o conduzcan cerca de la intersección podrán ver un monumento conmemorativo para el menor que perdió su vida. El jueves, los estudiantes del Distrito Escolar 11 y los padres fueron a la escena para pagar sus respetos al menor. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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