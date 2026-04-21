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Hombre es secuestrado por una persona que conoció en un centro nocturno en Colorado Springs

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Published 1:47 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO)-- Estamos aprendiendo más sobre el hombre de Colorado Springs que fue arrestado luego de ser acusado de traer a otro hombre a su apartamento y secuestrarlo.La víctima sí pudo escapar y contactar a la policía por lo tanto, el agresor ahora enfrenta cargos. El incidente ocurrió el sábado en los apartamentos Candlewood en Van Teyligen Drive.

Segun documentos oficiales, ellos se conocieron en UN centro nocturno, y la victima se fue a la casa con eso hombre. El hombre fue identificado como Nic Alcorn. Cuando estaban dentro del apartamento las cosas se volvieron intensas y según esto el agresor le puso UN cuchillo a su cuello antes de intentar asaltar sexualmente a la víctima.

El hombre pudo escapar y corrió hacia la tienda de la esquina donde espero a que la policía llegara. 

Fue trasladado a un hospital por sus lesiones mientras que Nic Alcorn, esta en la cárcel del Condado El Paso, sin una oportunidad de fianza.  Él enfrenta cargos por agresión sexual entre otros. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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