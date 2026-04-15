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Una querida mujer de 77 años pierde su vida tras ser víctima de carreras vehiculares

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today at 4:05 PM
Published 3:53 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO)-- Después de 3 semanas de un caso mortal por carreras automovilísticas aún no hay un sospechoso o sospechosos en custodia. 

 Pero la policía menciona que ellos han identificado a la víctima ella es Deanna Stemler una mujer de 77 años, quien ahora es recordada por su familia y su iglesia. Ellos nos comentan lo amada que era y la excelente maestra de piano que era para los menores.

Según reportes oficiales, el choque ocurrió el 22 de marzo en la intersección de Briargate bulevar y Lexington drive. La policía dice que el conductor la impacto de frente  y lamentablemente ella murió por sus lesiones. 

El martes, Telemundo Sur Colorado hablo con la comunidad de la iglesia "Lighthouse Baptist" y ellos nos mencionan que la conocían como señora Dee. Agregando que cantaba en el coro, pero que sus especialidad siempre era con los niños. 

Ella también estaba muy involucrada en el rodeo profesional. Por lo tanto, líderes la organización del rodeo profesional nos comenta que ella y su marido pronto tendrán un lugar permanente en su mural conmemorativo.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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