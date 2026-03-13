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Noticias Locales

Un pandillero enfrenta cargos en su contra por conexión a la muerte de un hombre de Pueblo

Adrian Pacheco , 33
Pueblo Police Department
Adrian Pacheco , 33
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Published 3:01 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KTLO)-- Tenemos otra actualización de la policía de Pueblo. Luego de que hicieron un arresto en el caso que ocurrió hace dos años. Adrian Pacheco ahora se encuentra tras las rejas luego de que los investigadores lo conectaran a el asesinato de Daniel Smith de 40 años el día de año nuevo en el 2023.

Durante ese tiempo, la policía dice que no tenían la información suficiente pero determinaron que había una conexión con Adrian y una pandilla. Por los últimos dos años la familia de Daniel no tuvo respuestas.

Esta semana, la madre de Daniel le dijo a nuestros compañeros de KRDO13 que Daniel había estado involucrado en pandillas pero desde que fue a prisión el había cambiado su vida. 

 Y que durante la temporada de su muerte él estaba empezando un centro sin fines de lucro en honor a su hijo quien también había sido asesinado. Ahora Adrian Pacheco enfrenta cargos en su contra por la conexión de la muerte de Daniel Smith. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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