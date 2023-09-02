Potentially impaired wrong-way driver responsible for I-25 traffic jam

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado State Patrol say that a wrong way driver from Texas, who may have been impaired, was responsible for the southbound lane of I-25 being shut down on September 1, after causing a series of crashes with multiple vehicles.

State Patrol says that the wrong-way driver was a 38-year-old female from Texas, who was driving a Volvo going northbound in the southbound lanes of I-25 near milepost 118.

The woman in the Volvo side-swiped a Jeep driving southbound, driven by a 29-year-old male from Colorado Springs.

The Jeep then hit a Ford Truck that was pulling a boat, also going southbound, driven by a 28-year-old female from Lakewood.

The wrong-way driver continued driving in the wrong direction for another 1/2 to one mile, until she drove into the median and went into a cable rail.

The driver was arrested, and impairment is considered a factor in the crash.

The driver of the Volvo suffered minor injuries, while the driver of the Jeep had moderate injuries, while no injuries were reported from the driver of the Ford truck.