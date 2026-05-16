Warm with PM Showers and Storms through the Weekend then Cooler, Wet Weather Arrives

Tonight we will see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies for most areas in the Pikes Peak Region. We do have a chance of showers and thunderstorms, some of which could become severe mainly in Northeastern El Paso County, the Palmer Divide and out on the Eastern Plains. We could see string gusty winds and small hail with some of those severe storms. It will be windy for most areas into the evening. We do have a Red Flag Warning for most of Southern Colorado through 8 P.M. tonight.

Sunday will bring us another warm day, and another chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. We can expect highs temperatures to be slightly cooler, generally in the upper 70s. A storm system will begin to move into Colorado Sunday evening, with rain and snow in the mountains first, and eventually bringing a cool rain to most areas along the I-25 Corridor by Monday morning.

Monday will bring us much cooler temperatures and a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. We will also expect a very windy day, with wind gusts as high as 50 mph. Snow will be possible in Woodland Park, and a rain/snow mix could be seen in Monument, and along the Palmer Divide. Most areas along the I-25 Corridor will see a cool, wet and windy day on Monday. Most of the moisture should move out of the area late in the day. Highs will only top out in the mid 50s. You'll want to cover up or bring those sensitive plants inside on Monday and Tuesday night, when overnight lows are expected to fall into the mid to upper 30s.

Cool conditions will linger on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. We also do have a chance for afternoon and evening storms.

Temperatures will warm up on Thursday, with highs in the mid 60s. The warm-up continues for the second half of the week.