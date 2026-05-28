Cloudy start then gradual clearing of clouds

We will have a cloudy start to the morning but then clouds will clear as we head into the late morning to early afternoon. If you are headed out to the Air Force Academy Graduation, you may need a jacket as temperatures will start in the upper 50s then be in the upper 60s to near 70 by the end of the ceremony. It looks like the fly over should be happening due to decreasing clouds and dry conditions at that time. We do have a chance for some late afternoon to evening showers. Our highs will be in the 70s across Southern Colorado.

We will keep with the rain chances through early night then dry out. Our lows will be in the 40s to 50s across Southern Colorado.

We will continue with the isolated rain chances Friday with highs increasing into the 70s to 80s across Southern Colorado.

Temperatures will continue to increase into the start of the weekend with highs in the 80s to 90s along the Front Range and Eastern Plains, the High Country will have highs in the 70s to 80s.

The warmth and dry conditions will continue as we finish out the weekend and last day of May.

Temps will dip back down into the 70s to 80s for the start of June with isolated PM showers continuing.

We will continue with the same weather for the rest of the first half of the work week as well.