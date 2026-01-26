Father’s ashes stolen during home break-in, Pueblo Police say it was ‘targeted’

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police say this wasn't a random home break-in. No electronics or jewelry were stolen. Instead, something that holds more emotional value was taken: an urn holding the cremains of the homeowner's father.

The call from the Belmont neighborhood in the northeast part of Pueblo is loud and clear: 'Return my father's ashes.'

On January 21, Geraldine Sierra was on break at her job when her security cameras alerted her to motion near her house. The video shows a black car quickly stopping near her home, and two people in dark hoodies running up her neighbor's driveway. She was at first unsure if it was related to her home. That was until her internal home camera showed those same people breaking through the back sliding glass door.

Sierra called the police and rushed home, but the criminals were already gone.

"I didn't know what they had had exactly until I got home, and my son had noticed that the urn was gone," she said.

Inside that urn were the cremains of Sierra's father, Patrick, who died less than a year ago after a battle with cancer.

"He was like my best friend. Something that I talked to every single day up until he passed away. You know, he was my hero. He was my, my, everything honestly. When he passed away, like, everything just stopped," Sierra said.

Pueblo Police tell KRDO13 this break-in was targeted, because of where the thieves parked initially, walking up a neighbor's driveway to get to the back door, and going straight to the bedroom.

In all, Sierra said they took a couple of purses and some of her son's jeans, in addition to her father's urn.

"I just wish somebody would bring him back home."

If you recognize the vehicle, the two people who broke in, or see the urn around you're asked to call the Pueblo Police Department.