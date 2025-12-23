ABSOLUTELY COLORADO Springs Rescue Mission holds annual Christmas banquet

Skip to Content
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Homeless shelter guests of all ages received a warm Christmas meal Tuesday afternoon.

Hundreds were treated to a savory dinner and music, and given everyday essentials including socks, gloves, and hats.

"We're so blessed and too often we lose focus on what's important, and this is a good reminder that no matter how tough we think we have it, there's always somebody who's got it a little harder than we do. So, so for that reason, it's extra special to come out and give a part of ourselves," said Gary Rafferty, a Springs Rescue Mission volunteer.

Volunteers not only served guests, but took time to write them messages of encouragement and peace.

