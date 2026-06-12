Zebulon Pike’s notebook reaches Pikes Peak summit in new historic exhibit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than 220 years after U.S. Army Lt. Zebulon Montgomery Pike turned back short of the mountain that now bears his name, a piece of his expedition is finally making it to the top.

Pike’s original field notebook will travel from Washington, D.C. to the Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center for a special exhibit hosted by the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum (CSPM) in partnership with Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain and the National Archives.

The City of Colorado Springs says the notebook will be displayed alongside Pike’s sword on loan from History Colorado and his 1810 lieutenant colonel commission signed by President James Madison from the CSPM collection.

Museum officials say the exhibit is part of the America 250 Colorado 150 commemoration highlighting key moments in U.S. and state history.

“In a symbolic way, his notebook is finally reaching the summit,” said CSPM Director Matt Mayberry.

The exhibit runs June 12 through August 10 at the Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center.

During the run, the Pikes Peak Highway is open daily 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., with last entry at 6 p.m. The summit visitor center is open until 7 p.m. Admission fees apply.

According to officials, Pike’s expedition dates back to 1806, when he and his team attempted to map the Louisiana Territory but were forced to turn back due to harsh winter conditions. His notebook—containing route sketches and navigational notes—was later confiscated by Spanish authorities, missing for more than a century before being recovered and returned to the National Archives.

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